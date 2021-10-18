The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 381 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Magellan Health worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

