The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.14.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

MIDD traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $171.50. 219,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,372. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.16.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after buying an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

