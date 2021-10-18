The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,937 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

