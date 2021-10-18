The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

