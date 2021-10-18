The Travelers Companies (TRV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Travelers Companies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $155.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $111.69 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.