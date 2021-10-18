The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,980 by Analysts at Barclays

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Weir Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,786.11 ($23.34).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,646 ($21.51) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,686.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,807.81. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -336.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

