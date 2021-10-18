Thomas Keck Sells 2,700 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40.

STEP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.97. 220,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,032. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,552,000 after buying an additional 213,352 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,025 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

