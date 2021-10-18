Thunder Token One Day Volume Reaches $15.18 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $99.99 million and $15.18 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00293068 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

