Tim Cruttenden Purchases 3,795 Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) Stock

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) insider Tim Cruttenden acquired 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,994.15 ($11,750.91).

LON:CHRY remained flat at $GBX 235 ($3.07) during trading hours on Monday. 1,423,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.14. Chrysalis Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 279.43 ($3.65).

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

