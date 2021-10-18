Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Toast Company Profile

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.