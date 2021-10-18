Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TOST. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

TOST opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

