Toast (NYSE:TOST) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of TOST opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

