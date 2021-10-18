Toast (NYSE:TOST) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.
Shares of TOST opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $65.99.
