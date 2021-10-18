Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,123 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Boston Properties worth $40,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after buying an additional 769,529 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.
Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.
Boston Properties Profile
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
Featured Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.