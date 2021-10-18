Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,882 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $53,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $142.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.76. The firm has a market cap of $346.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

