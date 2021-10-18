Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,200 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $33,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BHP Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 29,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.67.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 66,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

