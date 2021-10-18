Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,621,000 after purchasing an additional 449,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.81. The company had a trading volume of 221,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481,787. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

