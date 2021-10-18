Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 3,667 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

NYSE:CLS opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Celestica Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.