Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 89,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,904 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 707,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $47.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

