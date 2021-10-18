Toronto Dominion Bank Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,671,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after buying an additional 843,710 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.10 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

