Toronto Dominion Bank Has $154,000 Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 459,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.68 on Monday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $797.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

