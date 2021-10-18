Toronto Dominion Bank Has $307,000 Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after buying an additional 698,750 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $22,038,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSM stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

