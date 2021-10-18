Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $477,000 in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATY opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.82 million and a P/E ratio of 48.79.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

ATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

