Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 7,000 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EAF stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.04. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.