Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

WDC opened at $55.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

