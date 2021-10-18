Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 8,893 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 99.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after acquiring an additional 969,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

