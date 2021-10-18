Toroso Investments LLC Buys 20,911 Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 3,940.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 44.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

XL Fleet stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.64 and a beta of 0.53.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XL. BTIG Research lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

XL Fleet Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.