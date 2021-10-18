Toroso Investments LLC Invests $319,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 187.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $111,255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2,653.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after buying an additional 2,439,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 226.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,413,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after buying an additional 2,366,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 134.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,447,000 after buying an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.07 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

