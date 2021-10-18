Toroso Investments LLC Invests $322,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX opened at $84.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

