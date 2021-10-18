Toroso Investments LLC Invests $328,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 117,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 76,467 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 239,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,394 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 359,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 232,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

NYSE:HBI opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

