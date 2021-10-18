Toroso Investments LLC Invests $335,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,654,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

