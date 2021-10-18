Toroso Investments LLC Invests $389,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,200,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,066,000 after acquiring an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $163.24 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average is $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

