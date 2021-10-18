Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 97.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 46.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 25.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

NYSE:COR opened at $141.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.37. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.