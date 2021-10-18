Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fastenal by 27.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 39.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 12.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

