Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $144.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

