Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.14.

ZBRA opened at $515.83 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $281.02 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

