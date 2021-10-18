Towle & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Towle & Co. decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. PVH comprises 3.4% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $29,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in PVH by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $109.17. 2,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,722. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

