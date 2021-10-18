Towle & Co. Has $50.68 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Towle & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,150 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up approximately 5.9% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Towle & Co. owned about 0.28% of Ally Financial worth $50,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

