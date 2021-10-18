Towle & Co. Reduces Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Towle & Co. reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,670 shares during the period. M/I Homes makes up about 2.5% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 1.26% of M/I Homes worth $21,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,448,000 after purchasing an additional 141,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

NYSE:MHO traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $58.97. 309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.08. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.