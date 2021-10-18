Transcodium (TNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177,780.52

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $177,780.52 and approximately $1,812.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00198006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00089652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

