Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Acquires £152.30 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts acquired 10 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,523 ($19.90) per share, for a total transaction of £152.30 ($198.98).
Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,554.50 ($20.31) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,705.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,790.29. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
