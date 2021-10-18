Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Acquires £152.30 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts acquired 10 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,523 ($19.90) per share, for a total transaction of £152.30 ($198.98).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,554.50 ($20.31) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,705.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,790.29. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

TPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

