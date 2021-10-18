Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRVN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Trevena stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $187.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Trevena during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

