Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Sells C$343,200.00 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at C$4,054,905.25.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$2.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.81. The company has a market cap of C$385.68 million and a P/E ratio of -16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMQ shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.