TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $48,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,237. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

