Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRRSF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

