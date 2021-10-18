Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $110.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triumph Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 139.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Triumph Bancorp worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

