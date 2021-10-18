Truist Securities Lowers Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $45.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $42.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

