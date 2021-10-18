Truist Securities Lowers Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $45.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.
Shares of NYSE:B opened at $42.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.
