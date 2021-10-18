TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $893,179.92

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $893,179.92 and $2,047.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

