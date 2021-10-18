TTC One Day Trading Volume Tops $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00197625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00089534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, BitForex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

