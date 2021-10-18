TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277,808 shares during the quarter. TTM Technologies comprises 2.9% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after buying an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 1,732,402 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,629,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 576,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.