Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TSE TRQ opened at C$16.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.47 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

